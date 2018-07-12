© 4designersart dreamstime.com

Globafoundries surpasses USD 2bn in Design Win revenue

Globafoundries’ 22nm FD-SOI technology has delivered 50 design wins and more than two billion dollars of client design win revenue.

“We’re only just beginning,” said GF CEO Tom Caulfied. “We have found a way to separate ourselves from the pack by emphasizing our differentiated FD-SOI roadmap and client-focused offerings that are poised to enable connected intelligence. We will continue to build on our momentum and look for ways to expand our reach to address the evolving needs of the industry.”



Citing a recent VLSI Research Survey, Globalfoundries states that FD-SOI technology is gaining significant traction in the industry. GF's roadmap strategy is "resonating with the industry and designers are embracing FD-SOI as a complementary technology to FinFET, with FD-SOI designed for specific application spaces, such as IoT, where power consumption is important and the product life is relatively short".



“At Synaptics, as we expand upon our industry-leading mobile and PC businesses to include delivering new and innovative products that address the booming IoT market, we require the best available technologies to enable us to deliver top-notch solutions including voice and multimedia processing capabilities for our customers,” said Rick Bergman, President and CEO at Synaptics. “GF’s 22FDX technology delivers a potent mix of low static and dynamic power along with excellent performance to give us a great platform for our world-class products.”