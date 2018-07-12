© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com Components | July 12, 2018
RFMW signs distribution agreement with Microsemi
Under the agreement, RFMW is franchised to market and sell the Microsemi radio frequency (RF), microwave and millimetre wave product offerings in the Americas.
The company also designs, manufactures and markets RF/microwave power transistors, filters, diodes, MMIC amplifiers and control components, which will be available to RFMW customers as part of the agreement with Microsemi.
According to Joel Levine, President and CEO of RFMW Ltd., “Microsemi offers our customers some unique products which enhance our strategic goal of providing RF components from ‘antenna to baseband’. We pride ourselves on the ability to find solutions and offer component selection services to our customers. The addition of the Microsemi products makes RFMW the ‘go-to’ resource for new designs and consultative RF expertise.”
