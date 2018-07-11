© leoni

Leoni’s new CEO starts on September 1, 2018

Aldo Kamper will take up his position as Leoni’s new Chief Executive Officer on September 1, 2018.

Cable and cable harness manufacturer Leoni is realigning with a view to the increasing digitalisation as well as such future trends as electro-mobility and autonomous driving – and is positioning itself in the automotive sector and other industries as a global provider of energy and data management solutions.



“I am pleased that Mr Kamper will commence working at Leoni sooner than initially planned. Business performance has been very encouraging recently and the Company’s strategic realignment has begun, meaning that he starts in a favourable setting,” said Dr Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board, in a press release.



“I really look forward to my new job at Leoni. The Company has an impressive history and very good prospects thanks to its position as a specialist in energy and data management. The transformation towards becoming a solutions provider as well as development and systems partner to customers, which has already started, is a challenge that I’m pleased to face,” Aldo Kamper, the incoming CEO, emphasized.



Karl Gadesmann, CFO and acting spokesperson for the Board of Directors, will once again focus on his duties as Chief Financial Officer from September 1, 2018.