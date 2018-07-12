© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | July 12, 2018
AVX qualified to produce MIL-PRF-123 capacitors in South Carolina
Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series SMT MLCCs provide proven, space-level-reliability solutions in a wide range of both general-purpose & stability-critical military & aerospace applications.
AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is now qualified to produce and supply MIL-PRF-123 capacitors at its corporate headquarters in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and has had its M123 Series ceramic chip capacitors added to the Defense Logistics Agency’s (DLA’s) Qualified Parts List for MIL-PRF-123. Available in both BX and BP dielectrics, the new MIL-qualified M123 Series surface-mount, multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) provide proven, space-level-reliability solutions in a wide range of both general-purpose and stability-critical military and aerospace applications.
M123 Series capacitors made with EIA Class II BX dielectric materials deliver higher capacitance and dielectric constant than Class I (NP0/C0G) materials, but exhibit a predictable degree of varying capacitance under the influence of operating conditions including voltage, frequency, and temperature, and are best suited for use in applications that employ blocking, coupling, bypassing, and frequency discriminating elements. M123 Series capacitors made with EIA Class I BP dielectric materials exhibit stable electrical performance under conditions such as temperature, frequency, and time, and are ideally suited for use in critical frequency applications, timing circuits, and other military and aerospace applications that require extreme stability.
The new M123 Series MIL-qualified MLCCs are available in seven case sizes (0805, 1210, 1808, 2225, 1206, 1812, and 1825) with two rated voltages (50 and 100V), capacitance values extending from 1pF to 1μF, capacitance tolerance values spanning ±0.25pF to ±20%, and four terminations: silver/nickel/gold (Ag/Ni/Au), palladium/silver (Pg/Ag), solder-coated (Sn/Pb) silver/nickel (Ag/Ni), and solder-plated (Sn/Pb) silver/nickel (Ag/Ni).
“Being qualified to produce and supply MIL-PRF-123 capacitors at our primary plant will allow us to better serve our military and aerospace customers, so we’re very pleased to have successfully fulfilled the requirements of the DLA’s rigorous qualification testing procedures,” said Michael Conway, product marketing manager at AVX.
For more information about AVX’s new M123 Series MIL-PRF-123 MLCCs, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/ceramic-capacitors/surface-mount/mil-prf-123chips/. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.
