Epistar settles patent lawsuit against All Star Lighting

Taiwan-based Epistar Corporation has settled patent litigation with All Star Lighting Supplies Inc.

Epistar Corporation agreed to settle its patent litigation against All Star Lighting Supplies, Inc., d/b/a Luxrite (All Star Lighting) pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, for selling LED filament bulbs manufactured by Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd. (Foshan) that were unlicensed and infringe Epistar’s light-emitting diode filament patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 7,355,208, 7,489,068, 7,560,738, 8,791,467, 9,065,022) and sold to All Star Lighting, writes the company in a press release.



Under the terms of the settlement, All Star Lighting has agreed that it will stop purchasing and selling the accused unlicensed LED filament light bulbs from Foshan.