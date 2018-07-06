© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Components | July 06, 2018
Samsung and Arm expand collaboration
Samsung Electronics has expanded its strategic foundry collaboration with Arm to 7/5-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology.
Based on Samsung Foundry’s 7LPP (7nm Low Power Plus) and 5LPE (5nm Low Power Early) process technologies, the Arm® Artisan® physical IP platform will enable 3GHz+ computing performance for Arm’s Cortex®-A76 processor.
“Building an extensive and differentiated design ecosystem is a must for our foundry customers,” said Ryan Sanghyun Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing Team at Samsung Electronics. “Collaboration with Arm in the fields of IP solutions is crucial to increase high-performance computing power and accelerate the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities.”
“Arm and Samsung Foundry have collaborated on a large number of chips using Artisan physical IP on Samsung Foundry process technologies,” said Kelvin Low, vice president of marketing, Physical Design Group at Arm. “Samsung Foundry’s 7LPP and 5LPE nodes are innovative process technologies which will meet our mutual customers’ needs to deliver the next generation of advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) from mobile to hyperscale datacenters.”
