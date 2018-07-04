© Micron Technology (illustration purpose only)

China rules in favour of UMC in infringement case against Micron

The Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China (PRC) issued a preliminary injunction against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. enjoining Micron from offering to sell, and selling in the PRC 26 DRAM and NAND-related items, including certain solid-state hard drives (SSD) and memory sticks in China.

Jason Wang, co-president of UMC, stated, "UMC is pleased with today's decision. UMC invests heavily in its intellectual property and aggressively pursues any company that infringes UMC's patents."



UMC filed patent infringement lawsuits against Micron with the mainland China courts in January, 2018, covering three areas, including specific memory applications related to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards. With today's ruling, Micron's products now face injunction for violating UMC's patent rights in a court verdict that applies to all of mainland China.