© Volvo Cars

Volvo Car Mobility launches mobility brand M

Volvo Cars has launched M, a new brand that will expand the company’s global mobility operations by providing on-demand access to cars and services through an intuitive app.

M will learn about its user’s needs, preferences and habits to personalise the customer relationship, and will do so with it’s developing proprietary learning technology that asks users about their specific needs.



The app is set to debut in Sweden and the US in the spring of 2019.



“We recognise that urban consumers are rethinking traditional car ownership. M is part of our answer. We are evolving to become a direct-to-consumer services provider under our new mission ‘Freedom to Move’”, said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and chief executive, in a press release.



Stockholm, Sweden will serve as M’s base of development and a broader Beta test will take place in the city this autumn.



Sunfleet is Volvo Car Croup’s car-sharing company in Sweden, with 500’000 annual transactions and a fleet of 1’700 cars. It will be fully integrated into M in 2019.



”The services currently available mainly offer alternatives to a taxi or public transit,” said Bodil Eriksson, CEO of Volvo Car Mobility. “We’re focused on the way people use the cars they own, which sets us apart. We aim to provide a real alternative to that experience. It should enable us to live life on our terms, getting things done and maximising precious time. We see the opportunity to offer a premium experience.”