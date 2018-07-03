© ABB (illustration purpose only) Business | July 03, 2018
ABB completes acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions
ABB has completed its acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS), GE’s global electrification solutions business on June 30, 2018; a transaction that was announced on September 25, 2017.
The USD 2.6 billion transaction offers "substantial value creation potential within ABB, including growth opportunities to be leveraged from coupling ABB’s digital offering, ABB Ability™, with the extensive GEIS installed base", a press release from the Swiss technology group.
“We are very pleased to welcome GE Industrial Solutions to ABB,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “The combination reinforces ABB’s position as a worldwide leader in electrification and accelerates our growth and competitiveness in key markets, particularly North America. As one of Thomas Edison’s original businesses, GEIS is the cradle of electrification – a legacy that we will preserve and build on, now that GEIS is part of ABB.”
GEIS will be integrated into ABB’s Electrification Products (EP) division, led by EP President Tarak Mehta, as a new business unit called Electrification Products Industrial Solutions (EPIS). Stephanie Mains, who was previously the President and CEO of the GE Industrial Solutions business, will lead the new business unit as Managing Director. As part of the transaction, ABB has established a long-term strategic supply relationship with GE to supply them with products and solutions from across the ABB portfolio. Included in the acquisition is a long-term right to use the GE brand.
“The product portfolios of GE Industrial Solutions and ABB are highly complementary. Together we will have a comprehensive combined portfolio, as well as an expanded global footprint, sales force and distribution network,” said Tarak Mehta. “We are committed to servicing the GEIS installed base and will now be able to provide a more technologically advanced and digitally connected offering to our customers around the world. Together we will strengthen ABB’s #2 position in electrification globally and expand our access to the attractive North American market.”
“We are very pleased to welcome GE Industrial Solutions to ABB,” said ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “The combination reinforces ABB’s position as a worldwide leader in electrification and accelerates our growth and competitiveness in key markets, particularly North America. As one of Thomas Edison’s original businesses, GEIS is the cradle of electrification – a legacy that we will preserve and build on, now that GEIS is part of ABB.”
GEIS will be integrated into ABB’s Electrification Products (EP) division, led by EP President Tarak Mehta, as a new business unit called Electrification Products Industrial Solutions (EPIS). Stephanie Mains, who was previously the President and CEO of the GE Industrial Solutions business, will lead the new business unit as Managing Director. As part of the transaction, ABB has established a long-term strategic supply relationship with GE to supply them with products and solutions from across the ABB portfolio. Included in the acquisition is a long-term right to use the GE brand.
“The product portfolios of GE Industrial Solutions and ABB are highly complementary. Together we will have a comprehensive combined portfolio, as well as an expanded global footprint, sales force and distribution network,” said Tarak Mehta. “We are committed to servicing the GEIS installed base and will now be able to provide a more technologically advanced and digitally connected offering to our customers around the world. Together we will strengthen ABB’s #2 position in electrification globally and expand our access to the attractive North American market.”
China rules in favour of UMC in infringement case against Micron The Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court of the People's Republic of China...
Volvo Car Mobility launches mobility brand M Volvo Cars has launched M, a new brand that will expand the company’s global mobility...
Printed Circuit Broker Elmatica establishing in South Africa Due to increased business and a demand for closer technical assistance from the company’s...
FRAM with a capacity of 8 Mbit New product is an alternative to battery-powered SRAM / Highest storage density in Fujitsu...
ABB completes acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions ABB has completed its acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS), GE’s global...
LG Electronics adds investment in Bossa Nova Robotics LG Electronics’ recent investment in US-based Bossa Nova Robotics marks the first...
Nevs to lose millions after problems with financier A partner of the electric car manufacturer Nevs, investment company Beijing Zhigan...
Magna acquires OLSA to expand lighting business Magna has signed a deal to acquire OLSA S.p.A. aimed at expanding the company's...
TowerJazz announces RF SOI 65nm ramp in its 300mm Fab Secures tens of thousands of wafers per year under long-term partnership with SOITEC...
Global DRAM revenue expects new High in 3Q/18 Since the end of 2Q18, major DRAM suppliers have been negotiating over the contract...
Ticra to develop deployable reflectarray for CubeSat applications Ticra has, together with GOMSpace as sub-contractor, been selected by ESA to develop...
Rockwell Automation makes USD 1bn equity investment in PTC PTC Inc. and Rockwell Automation, Inc. have entered into a strategic partnership...
Bosch wants to sell packaging unit – affects 6’100 employees The European chip manufacturer wants to focus its resources and says in a press release that...
Manz has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer With effect from July 1, 2018, the company’s Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Manfred...
Ready for the next generation: Rehm Goes Industry 4.0 Rehm is always at the forefront when it comes to setting new standards in the field of thermal...
UMC acquires 100% ownership of Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Fujitsu Semiconductor has sold all of the shares of Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (MIFS) to...
Kongsberg sells camera business to Imenco Kongsberg Maritime has entered into an agreement to sell its business within subsea cameras and harsh environment CCTV systems to Imenco.
Osram Licht adjusts fiscal 2018 forecast; additional restructuring measures In view of the latest developments in the automotive industry, Osram Licht AG has...
Successful takeover: Hisense will own 95 percent of Gorenje In May, the Asian Group Hisense came with a bid of EUR 12 per share, subject to its acquisition...
Micron begins volume production of GDDR6 high performance memory Micron Technology, Inc. begins mass production for 8Gb GDDR6 memory, delivering...
Manz: Strategic cooperation in microelectronics Manz AG has started a strategic cooperation in the area of Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging...
Faulhaber supplies drive for artificial crew member of the ISS The 'crew' of the Horizons Mission, which embarks for the International...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments