FRAM with a capacity of 8 Mbit

New product is an alternative to battery-powered SRAM / Highest storage density in Fujitsu portfolio to date.

Fujitsu introduces a new FRAM product with a storage density of 8 Mbit. The MB85R8M2T is particularly suitable for use in industrial automation and financial logging systems, where a high data throughput is required, and the integrity of the data is essential. The new product is equipped with a SRAM compatible parallel interface, offering a much more efficient alternative to battery backup SRAM.



Based on the unique features of FRAM as a non-volatile memory, such as fast overwrite at 150ns and read/write endurance of 1013, MB85R8M2T can replace a SRAM and remove the backup battery at the same time. As a result, manufacturers can achieve a more compact hardware system and a significant saving in component and maintenance cost combined with a commitment on long term product availability. The MB85R8M2T offers a wide voltage range from 1.8V to 3.6 V. It is available in a 48-pin FBGA package measuring 8.00 x 6.00 mm. MB85R8M2T is in mass production stage. Samples are available immediately from FEEU.