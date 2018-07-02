© Bosch Group

Bosch wants to sell packaging unit – affects 6’100 employees

The European chip manufacturer wants to focus its resources and says in a press release that packaging technology is not a core of the Bosch Business.

The Bosch Group needs to focus on its future transformation and has not identified any sufficiently relevant synergy effects in terms of business or technology that might offer the division prospects for the future within Bosch. Therefore, Packaging technology is not part of the group’s core business, the company says in a release. Bosch is now looking for a buyer for its packaging machinery business, specifically the pharmaceuticals and food units of the Packaging Technology division.



“This decision will allow Bosch to narrow its focus on issues of importance for its future, such as the transformation of the Bosch Group and its future digitalization strategy, including the internet of things, and to pool its resources accordingly,” says Dr. Stefan Hartung, the Bosch board of management member responsible for the Energy and Building Technology and Industrial Technology business sectors.



PA currently employs roughly 6’100 associates in its global packaging technology operations. The aim is for all its associates and locations to be retained by the eventual buyer.



The company’s special-purpose machinery manufacturer Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH is a separate entity, and will remain part of the Bosch Group.