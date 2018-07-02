© Manz AG Business | July 02, 2018
Manz has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer
With effect from July 1, 2018, the company’s Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Manfred Hochleitner as Chief Financial Officer, who will immediately take over responsibility for the Finance and Controlling, HR, IT, Organization, Administration, Investor Relations, and Legal departments.
Manfred Hochleitner gained "experience in the electronics and electrical engineering sector in his seven years at the VOGT electronic Group, ultimately being appointed as an authorised officer and Head of the Production and Supply Chain Management business segment", a press release states. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hochleitner was the managing director of Optiplan GmbH. Following his role as commercial director at mechanical engineering company Gämmerler AG, he spent six years at Phoenix Solar AG as Director Controlling/Finance and as Chief Financial Officer until 2018.
Eckhard Hörner-Marass, Chief Executive Officer of Manz AG, comments: “In Mr. Hochleitner, we have gained an experienced expert for the position of the Chief Financial officer. In addition, Mr. Hochleitner also has extensive knowledge in the target sectors of relevance for Manz AG. We are pleased to be able to welcome Mr. Hochleitner to our management team and will continue to work together with the Supervisory Board to drive Manz AG forward.”
