© Kongsberg Maritime Business | June 29, 2018
Kongsberg sells camera business to Imenco
Kongsberg Maritime has entered into an agreement to sell its business within subsea cameras and harsh environment CCTV systems to Imenco.
Imenco, specialising in the design, development and manufacture of helicopter fuel systems, diving systems, lifting and handling products and subsea cameras, was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Haugesund, Norway.
The divestment "is part of Kongsberg’s continuous work to adjust and focus the business portfolios in the different business areas", a short press statement reads.
Imenco has the last few years developed a new series of IP based cameras for subsea applications within different markets from Oil & Gas to Aquaculture. This acquisition is aimed at widening the Imenco portfolio and adds high technology CCTV camera systems to the product range.
The transaction was completed on June 28, 2018 and will continue to trade under the Imenco UK Ltd name.
