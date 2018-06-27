© ecovolta

ecovolta builds Li-Ion battery production in Switzerland

Switzerland-based manufacturer ecovolta is building a fully automated Li-Ion battery assembly facility in Schwyz (Switzerland) with an annual production capacity of 200 megawatt hours.

This would mean that the production (after its launch in September 2018) will be one of the largest productions of its kind in Europe, according to a press release by the company.



In addition to battery production, Schwyz will also be home to a research and development area for battery applications with a focus on electromobility. Ecovolta plans to cooperate with and use the development expertise of various companies from Switzerland and Italy.



"Our R&D team has been developing battery, electronics and drive solutions for over 15 years. Right next to production, the testing of battery systems, the manufacturing complete powertrain prototypes and power electronics happens. With our engine test bed, we can measure torques, load curves as well as peak currents", said Paul Hauser, CTO at ecovolta.