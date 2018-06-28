© gorenje Business | June 28, 2018
KAD sells Gorenje-shares to Hisense
On June 26, 2018, Kapitalska družba, d. d. (KAD) notified Gorenje, d. d. that it has accepted the takeover offer by Hisense Luxembourg Holding and will therefore "dispose all of its shares in Gorenje, d. d.".
The takeover offer was accepted for a total of 3,998,735 shares, representing 16.37 percent of all Gorenje shares.
After the closing of transaction, KAD will no longer hold any ownership share in Gorenje.
Along with the information on major shareholdings, Gorenje also received a notification on transactions conducted by persons performing managerial and executive tasks, and persons closely related to them, pertaining to the acceptance of the takeover bid referred to above. Kapitalska družba is closely related to Bachtiar Djalil who holds the position of Management Board president at Kapitalska družba, as well as the position of a Supervisory Board member at the issuer company Gorenje, d. d.
After the closing of transaction, KAD will no longer hold any ownership share in Gorenje.
Along with the information on major shareholdings, Gorenje also received a notification on transactions conducted by persons performing managerial and executive tasks, and persons closely related to them, pertaining to the acceptance of the takeover bid referred to above. Kapitalska družba is closely related to Bachtiar Djalil who holds the position of Management Board president at Kapitalska družba, as well as the position of a Supervisory Board member at the issuer company Gorenje, d. d.
Manz: Strategic cooperation in microelectronics Manz AG has started a strategic cooperation in the area of Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging...
Faulhaber supplies drive for artificial crew member of the ISS The 'crew' of the Horizons Mission, which embarks for the International...
KAD sells Gorenje-shares to Hisense On June 26, 2018, Kapitalska družba, d. d. (KAD) notified Gorenje, d. d. that it has...
Multiple sensors with Bluetooth 5/Bluetooth low energy SoC Roki sensor... ROHM and Kionix are pleased to introduce the RoKi Sensor Node, a key component in the new...
Price decline will continue in NAND Flash market in 2H/18 The growth momentum for 2H18 NAND Flash market is expected to be weak, according...
GE Healthcare: Spin-off into stand-alone unit GE will - in future -focus on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy. In addition to the...
ecovolta builds Li-Ion battery production in Switzerland Switzerland-based manufacturer ecovolta is building a fully automated Li-Ion battery...
Xilinx drives AI-based applications for Daimler Xilinx and Daimler are collaborating on an in-car system using Xilinx technology...
KEMET offer both class-I and class-II MLCCs qualified to MIL-PRF-32535 KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, announced that it...
European Chip distribution market shows solid growth in Q1/2018 The European semiconductor industry continues to grow solidly in 2018. According to...
Epistar spins off VCSEL wafer foundry business Epistar’s Board of Directors has approved plans to spin off its semiconductor foundry business...
Siemens acquires Austemper Design Systems Siemens has entered into an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas-based Austemper Design...
S3 Semiconductors acquired by Adesto Technologies Adesto Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement with S3 Group to...
Isolated 4-Port 802.3bt PoE++ PSE controller delivers up to 71.3W Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear LTC4291/LTC4292 isolated...
Brian Krzanich stumbles over Intel’s non-fraternisation policy Brian Krzanich has resigned as Intel's CEO and as a member of the board of directors. The board has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Highest automotive functional safety grade with only one sensor chip Infineon Technologies AG is launching its first magnetic sensors based on TMR...
What is the difference between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet? Industrial Ethernet systems must be more robust than office Ethernet.
Toshiba Memory deliver Value SAS SSDs targeting SATA applications New RM5 value SAS series brings improved performance, reliability and capacity at a price...
Research team prints sensors on gummy bears Microelectrodes enable us to measure electrical signals directly on the brain or the...
Another German contract for Data Respons The Norwegian company has signed a contract with a high-tech supplier to the...
IRH DC-DC converters offer high-reliability for industrial and rail... Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launches its latest encapsulated DC-DC converters, designed...
Infineon adds additional space to its Hungarian operations The German semiconductor manufacturer has once again expanded its Hungarian...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments