Xilinx drives AI-based applications for Daimler

Xilinx and Daimler are collaborating on an in-car system using Xilinx technology for artificial intelligence (AI) processing in automotive applications.

“We are accelerating our product development using AI technology by engaging our global development centers with Xilinx experts,” said Georges Massing, director user interaction & software, Daimler AG. “Through this strategic collaboration, Xilinx is providing technology that will enable us to deliver very low latency and power-efficient solutions for vehicle systems which must operate in thermally constrained environments. We have been very impressed with Xilinx’s heritage and selected the company as a trusted partner for our future products.”



As part of the strategic collaboration, deep learning experts from the Mercedes-Benz Research and Development centres in Sindelfingen, Germany and Bangalore, India are implementing their AI algorithms on a highly adaptable automotive platform from Xilinx. Mercedes-Benz will productise Xilinx’s AI processor technology to enable the most efficient execution of their neural networks.



“We are proud to announce this collaboration with Daimler on advanced AI applications,” said Willard Tu, senior director, Automotive, Xilinx. “Our adaptable acceleration platform for automotive offers industry leaders like Daimler a high level of flexibility for innovation in deploying neural networks for intelligent vehicle systems.