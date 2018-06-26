© andreypopov dreamstime.com Components | June 26, 2018
Epistar spins off VCSEL wafer foundry business
Epistar’s Board of Directors has approved plans to spin off its semiconductor foundry business into a separate wholly owned entity. The yet-to-be-named firm is set to begin operations on Oct. 1, 2018.
The separation is to provide dedicated foundry services and increase efficiency in resource utilisation, Epistar said. Epistar said that the new unit would be allocated an enterprise value of about NTD 1 billion (USD 32.89 million) from its parent.
Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn will step down to become president of the spin-off and Epistar vice president Patrick Fan will become new president of the parent company, the LED chip manufacturer said. The new foundry unit would focus on contract manufacturing of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers and gallium nitride chips, a report in Taipei Times suggests.
