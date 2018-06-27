© KEMET Corporation Products | June 27, 2018
KEMET offer both class-I and class-II MLCCs qualified to MIL-PRF-32535
KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, announced that it is the first and only supplier to offer both Class-I and Class-II base metal electrode (BME) multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) qualified for defense and aerospace applications by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).
This is a product release announcement by KEMET Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The DLA recently accepted KEMET's X7R dielectric MIL-PRF-32535 for "M" and "T" reliability levels.
MIL-PRF-32535 is the first DLA capacitor specification for defense and aerospace that capitalizes on industry-leading base metal electrode (BME) technology. In December 2017, KEMET announced DLA approval for C0G and BP Class-I dielectrics which are ideal for critical timing, tuning, pulse, AC, and transient voltage suppression applications where capacitance stability may be a concern. With the recent DLA approval of KEMET’s X7R Class-II dielectric, design engineers will now have access to ceramic capacitors that offer up to a 55-fold increase in capacitance values as compared to the offerings under traditional specifications using precious metal electrodes (PME). These capacitors are ideal for decoupling, bypass, filtering, and bulk storage for military, avionics and space applications.
MIL-PRF-32535 is also the first DLA specification to recognize a flexible termination option. KEMET's flexible termination utilizes a pliable conductive silver epoxy in the termination system. The addition of this epoxy layer inhibits the transfer of board stress to the rigid ceramic body, therefore mitigating flex cracks that can result in low insulation resistance or short circuit failures.
“KEMET has been a leader in BME ceramic capacitor development for over 20 years,” said Dr. Abhijit Gurav, KEMET Vice President of Ceramic Technology. “These new Class-I and Class-II capacitor ranges were qualified through the extremely stringent requirements of the MIL-PRF-32535 specification, and still offer significantly higher capacitance values than the MIL-PRF-123 and 55681 specifications. This enables more circuit functionality in defense and space applications while allowing significant component miniaturization and payload weight reduction.”
MIL-PRF-32535 is the first DLA capacitor specification for defense and aerospace that capitalizes on industry-leading base metal electrode (BME) technology. In December 2017, KEMET announced DLA approval for C0G and BP Class-I dielectrics which are ideal for critical timing, tuning, pulse, AC, and transient voltage suppression applications where capacitance stability may be a concern. With the recent DLA approval of KEMET’s X7R Class-II dielectric, design engineers will now have access to ceramic capacitors that offer up to a 55-fold increase in capacitance values as compared to the offerings under traditional specifications using precious metal electrodes (PME). These capacitors are ideal for decoupling, bypass, filtering, and bulk storage for military, avionics and space applications.
MIL-PRF-32535 is also the first DLA specification to recognize a flexible termination option. KEMET's flexible termination utilizes a pliable conductive silver epoxy in the termination system. The addition of this epoxy layer inhibits the transfer of board stress to the rigid ceramic body, therefore mitigating flex cracks that can result in low insulation resistance or short circuit failures.
“KEMET has been a leader in BME ceramic capacitor development for over 20 years,” said Dr. Abhijit Gurav, KEMET Vice President of Ceramic Technology. “These new Class-I and Class-II capacitor ranges were qualified through the extremely stringent requirements of the MIL-PRF-32535 specification, and still offer significantly higher capacitance values than the MIL-PRF-123 and 55681 specifications. This enables more circuit functionality in defense and space applications while allowing significant component miniaturization and payload weight reduction.”
Price decline will continue in NAND Flash market in 2H/18 The growth momentum for 2H18 NAND Flash market is expected to be weak, according...
GE Healthcare: Spin-off into stand-alone unit GE will - in future -focus on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy. In addition to the...
ecovolta builds Li-Ion battery production in Switzerland Switzerland-based manufacturer ecovolta is building a fully automated Li-Ion battery...
Xilinx drives AI-based applications for Daimler Xilinx and Daimler are collaborating on an in-car system using Xilinx technology...
KEMET offer both class-I and class-II MLCCs qualified to MIL-PRF-32535 KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, announced that it...
European Chip distribution market shows solid growth in Q1/2018 The European semiconductor industry continues to grow solidly in 2018. According to...
Epistar spins off VCSEL wafer foundry business Epistar’s Board of Directors has approved plans to spin off its semiconductor foundry business...
Siemens acquires Austemper Design Systems Siemens has entered into an agreement to acquire Austin, Texas-based Austemper Design...
S3 Semiconductors acquired by Adesto Technologies Adesto Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement with S3 Group to...
Isolated 4-Port 802.3bt PoE++ PSE controller delivers up to 71.3W Analog Devices announces the Power by Linear LTC4291/LTC4292 isolated...
Brian Krzanich stumbles over Intel’s non-fraternisation policy Brian Krzanich has resigned as Intel's CEO and as a member of the board of directors. The board has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Highest automotive functional safety grade with only one sensor chip Infineon Technologies AG is launching its first magnetic sensors based on TMR...
What is the difference between Ethernet and Industrial Ethernet? Industrial Ethernet systems must be more robust than office Ethernet.
Toshiba Memory deliver Value SAS SSDs targeting SATA applications New RM5 value SAS series brings improved performance, reliability and capacity at a price...
Research team prints sensors on gummy bears Microelectrodes enable us to measure electrical signals directly on the brain or the...
Another German contract for Data Respons The Norwegian company has signed a contract with a high-tech supplier to the...
IRH DC-DC converters offer high-reliability for industrial and rail... Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. launches its latest encapsulated DC-DC converters, designed...
Infineon adds additional space to its Hungarian operations The German semiconductor manufacturer has once again expanded its Hungarian...
Continental expands its Trutnov powertrain plant Continental has opened a combined production and storage facility in Trutnov, Czech...
Arm acquires Stream Technologies ARM has acquired Stream Technologies, specialising in management tools for the...
Potential Dialog / Synapics - Deal is confirmed Dialog Semiconductor Plc. has announced it will 'proceed with Due Diligence for a potential acquisition of Synaptics'.
Interconnection technologies for next-generation 5G mobile... Innovative solution concepts based on new materials, hybrid printed circuit board (PCB)...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments