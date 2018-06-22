Components | June 22, 2018
Rohm: No damages after earthquake
Semiconductor manufacturer Rohm Semiconductors issued an update on the impact of the earthquake in Northern Osaka prefecture.
As for the Earthquake that hit Northern Osaka Prefecture on June 18th, 2018 at 7:58 a.m., there were no damages to employees, buildings, and manufacturing equipment of ROHM Group, the statement reads.
As of this moment, there are no effects to our delivery system for customers except for problems regarding to traffic network.
