© Data Respons

Another German contract for Data Respons

The Norwegian company has signed a contract with a high-tech supplier to the automotive market. The contract comprises R&D services and smarter solutions embedded in the customer's total system.

Germany is the main growth engine in Europe with a strong position in most large industries. A major driver is the automotive industry – one of the industries currently investing the most in product development globally. This is fuelled by the ongoing transformation and digitalisation of all car platforms to a modern, always connected and scalable system architecture (HW and SW). This again will enable seamless remote updates of software and functionality throughout the life of the car, autonomous driving and new data driven services and business models.



“Data Respons delivers advanced R&D projects within all these areas today, both to key suppliers and to several of the major automotive brands. As an example, we have delivered customized software running in millions of cars and trucks. We expect continued positive development for Data Respons in this growing industry segment for many years to come,” says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.