© HIPA

Infineon adds additional space to its Hungarian operations

The German semiconductor manufacturer has once again expanded its Hungarian operations in Cegléd.

At the official opening, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told reporters that 553 new jobs were being created thanks to the HUF 17 billion (EUR 52.6 million) investment. the Hungarian government has also contributed to the investment with HUF 1.2 billion (EUR 3.7 million) in nonreturnable funding, according to a report on the Hungarian Government’s website.



The new expansion has provided the company with a new central building, adding 2’000 additional square metres of useful space to the unit. The new building will host offices as well as a laboratory supporting the company’s development activities, according to a release from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.