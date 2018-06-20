© ARM

Arm acquires Stream Technologies

ARM has acquired Stream Technologies, specialising in management tools for the connectivity of Internet of Things devices. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combination of Stream’s technology with Arm’s Mbed IoT Device Management Platform "will provide organisations with a robust end-to-end IoT platform for managing, connecting, provisioning and updating devices that is easily scalable and flexible. This scalability is critical as we move from billions to trillions of connected devices", writes Hima Mukkamala, ARM's SVP for IoT Cloud Services, in a blog post.



Arm’s vision of a trillion connected devices by 2035 is driven by many factors, including the opportunity for companies to derive real business value from IoT data. The benefits of leveraging this data are, as Mr Mukkamala points out in his post, often obvious: greater efficiencies, faster time to market, cost savings and new revenue streams. Embracing these benefits ultimately comes down to ensuring the data is trusted, secure and quickly accessible to provide meaningful insights.