© tumisu pixabay

Murata: 'No damages after earthquake'

On June 18, 2018, at 7:58 AM local time, an earthquake struck Osaka Prefecture.

"At Murata, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and all those who suffered from this natural disaster", the component manufacturer writes in a press release.



Murata now confirms that there has been no major human or physical damage in Murata’s Headquarters located in Kyoto or in any other Murata offices or manufacturing sites. All Murata manufacturing sites are operating normally.