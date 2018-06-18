© Jean François Damois / Creative Center Safran (illustration purpose only)

Safran and Nexter sign a framework agreement

Nexter and Safran have signed a framework contract concerning Safran Electronics & Defense's new Geonyx inertial navigation system.

This agreement "reinforces Safran's position as a reference in the field of inertial navigation and artillery pointing systems and marks a new stage in its relations with Nexter", writes the French defense company.



Safran is also the exclusive supplier of Nexter for Caesar howitzer of the French army and the SIGMA-30 inertial navigation system was proposed. This agreement signed with Nexter is said to enable Safran to propose, in France, but also for exports, a new generation of inertial navigation and artillery pointing system.