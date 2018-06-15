© Wurth Elektronik eiSos Components | June 15, 2018
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands & doubles in size in Waldenburg
Just two years after opening its – highly automated – logistics centre with sample factory, Würth is investing another EUR 25 million at its site in Waldenburg.
The existing storage, picking and logistics space is set to double again with the construction of 4’000 square metres of usable space for logistics and a fully automated shuttle warehouse covering 1’300 square metres.
“Developers worldwide should receive their component samples and design kits within 24 to 48 hours – this is the aspiration of our smart and largely automated logistics center. With the expansion now underway, we will once again have space to grow”, Oliver Konz, CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos, says in a press release.
Thomas Schrott, also CEO Würth Elektronik eiSos, adds: “Würth Elektronik eiSos is expanding worldwide. But, for us it is important that our successes and our growth benefit our home region. We are committed to the Waldenburg site. Here we create attractive jobs, providing people with personal development perspectives in a future-oriented industry.”
Huge investments
The expansion of the Waldenburg logistics centre is one of a whole series of investment projects from the company. Investment in the mid triple-digit million euro range goes into building an international technology centre in Munich. Expansions are also planned for the Lyon site where global plug connector activities are bundled.
