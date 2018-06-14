© baloncici dreamstime.com - for illustrative purposes

Hirose Electric expands into the Italian market

The Japanese connectors manufacturer says that it is expanding its European presence with the opening of a new sales office in Milan, Italy.

Some 30 years ago Hirose Electric Co., Ltd established offices in Europe to compete internationally in EMEA. In 2010 the European offices merged together to form Hirose Electric Europe B.V in order to serve the European market better.



Now, as part of its global policy to increase and localise offices, Hirose Electric announces the official opening of a new sales office in Milan, Italy. This will allow expansion into the Italian market, which in turn provides the company with the opportunity to strengthen business relationships with its growing customer base, a press release reads.



“Italy is a very important market for us both in the Automotive and Industrial market sectors and it has become blatantly obvious that in order to expand our business opportunities in Italy we need local people to discuss local projects in their own language,” says Bryan Cullis, President for Hirose Electric Europe B.V., in a the press statement.



Our European Headquarters is based in Amsterdam, with three branch offices in Germany and one each in France and the UK.