© Eran Tayree / Hailo Business | June 08, 2018
Hailo raises $12.5M to develop chip for embedded AI applications
Hailo, a company developing a proprietary chip for deep learning on edge devices, has completed a USD 12.5 million Series A round.
The company’s investors include Ourcrowd.com, Maniv Mobility, the Drive accelerator fund: Next Gear; as well as angel investors, Hailo Chairman Zohar Zisapel and Delek Motors CEO Gil Agmon.
The company will use the funding to further develop its deep learning processor, which will deliver datacenter processing capacity to edge devices. This latest funding round brings the total raised to date by the Tel Aviv-based company to USD 16 million.
The company’s deep learning processor, whose initial samples are expected to enter the market in H1 2019, will be able to run embedded AI applications on edge devices that are installed in autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart home appliances such as personal assistants, smart cameras and smart TVs, alongside IoT, AR and VR platforms, wearables and security products. The Hailo processor reduces size, power and cost, making it suitable for local processing of high-resolution sensory data in real time, the company states in a press release.
The automotive industry, which is one of Hailo's key target markets, is undergoing a major disruption, rapidly adopting deep learning methods to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications that require continuous sensing of surroundings. According to IC Insights, Integrated Circuits used in automobiles and other vehicles are expected to generate global sales of USD 42.9 billion in 2021, compared to USD 22.9 billion in 2016. Existing general-purpose processor infrastructure cannot efficiently run compute-intensive deep learning algorithms necessary for these applications.
“The 70-year old architecture of existing processors is inadequate to meet today’s deep learning and AI processing needs,” says Orr Danon, Hailo CEO. “Hailo is revolutionizing the underlying architecture of the processor to boost deep learning processing by several orders of magnitude. We have completely redesigned the pillars of computer architecture – memory, control and compute – and the relations between them."
The company says that it is currently collaborating with major players in the industry who are examining the use of its technology. Eli Nir, Senior Investment Partner at OurCrowd, stated: "We are convinced that the extensive need in the market, Hailo's breakthrough technology and unique team will allow Hailo to bring the deep learning revolution to edge devices."
The company will use the funding to further develop its deep learning processor, which will deliver datacenter processing capacity to edge devices. This latest funding round brings the total raised to date by the Tel Aviv-based company to USD 16 million.
The company’s deep learning processor, whose initial samples are expected to enter the market in H1 2019, will be able to run embedded AI applications on edge devices that are installed in autonomous vehicles, drones, and smart home appliances such as personal assistants, smart cameras and smart TVs, alongside IoT, AR and VR platforms, wearables and security products. The Hailo processor reduces size, power and cost, making it suitable for local processing of high-resolution sensory data in real time, the company states in a press release.
The automotive industry, which is one of Hailo's key target markets, is undergoing a major disruption, rapidly adopting deep learning methods to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications that require continuous sensing of surroundings. According to IC Insights, Integrated Circuits used in automobiles and other vehicles are expected to generate global sales of USD 42.9 billion in 2021, compared to USD 22.9 billion in 2016. Existing general-purpose processor infrastructure cannot efficiently run compute-intensive deep learning algorithms necessary for these applications.
“The 70-year old architecture of existing processors is inadequate to meet today’s deep learning and AI processing needs,” says Orr Danon, Hailo CEO. “Hailo is revolutionizing the underlying architecture of the processor to boost deep learning processing by several orders of magnitude. We have completely redesigned the pillars of computer architecture – memory, control and compute – and the relations between them."
The company says that it is currently collaborating with major players in the industry who are examining the use of its technology. Eli Nir, Senior Investment Partner at OurCrowd, stated: "We are convinced that the extensive need in the market, Hailo's breakthrough technology and unique team will allow Hailo to bring the deep learning revolution to edge devices."
Stemmer Imaging establishes subsidiary in Austria As of July 1, Stemmer Imaging now has its own subsidiary in Austria. In the future, customers...
Hailo raises $12.5M to develop chip for embedded AI applications Hailo, a company developing a proprietary chip for deep learning on edge devices, has...
Precise Biometrics teams up with NXP on contactless smart cards Swedish fingerprint software provider, Precise Biometrics, and NXP Semiconductors collaborate...
Compact low-power 140GHz CMOS radar with on-chip antennas Imec, the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital...
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Major order from Geely Auto Group for Paragon Paragon AG has received a major order from Chinese automobile and motorcycle...
DC-40GHz Chip Attenuators with 1.26:1 Max VSWR for Broadband... Barry Industries announces the introduction of AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY...
Astronergy wins ex-Solarworld customers Solar module manufacturer Astronergy is profiting from the favourable market conditions in the wholesale sector. The company has apparently won over a majority of electrical and photovoltaics wholesale customers who previously...
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power... The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density...
Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics...
3M completes $870 million sale of its communications division The company announces that it has completed the sale of substantially all of its Communication Markets Division to Corning Incorporated, for approximately USD 870 million.
Philips acquires EPD Solutions Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions, specialising in...
Foxconn/Sharp scoop up Toshiba's PC business Following the bankruptcy of its nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse, Toshiba is looking...
ROHM plans new building for more SiC production capacity The new production building at the Apollo Plant in Chikugo, Japan, is intended to meet the...
Rutronik expands European distribution agreement with TDK German distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK Europe GmbH...
NASA taps Osram to support its food production research Osram’s smart horticulture lighting system prototype will be used in NASA ground research...
Vuzix partners with Plessey on next-gen AR glasses Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technologies and products for...
IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership...
Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial... The European Commission has approved the acquisition of GEIS by ABB, both global suppliers of...
Fingerprint needs to cut costs – 179 employees to go Swedish Fingerprint Cards is taking additional measures to strengthen its competitiveness...
High-quality, flame retardant rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse... New rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders are now available from Hylec-APL, the...
Nova expands its memory presence with new XPS orders Nova, a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial Solutions by ABB
- Azoteq inks distribution deal with Future Electronics
- Umicore outlines its European production roadmap
- Thales acquires Cubris - paving the way for autonomous trains
- Hexagon acquires supplier of autonomous vehicle solutions
Comments