© melpomenem dreamstime.com Components | June 07, 2018
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption
VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors, says that it has closed USD 10 million in a Series D round of financing lead by a private investor.
The electrification of automotive vehicles has been growing at an unprecedented pace in the recent past and will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. GaN power devices get the maximum performance out of high power, high voltage power conversion systems inside hybrid and electric vehicles. The improved size, weight, efficiency and heat management of the on-board charger and the DC/DC converter, designed with GaN power devices, all contribute to faster charging and longer driving range. High performance power supplies for telecom systems and datacenters are using GaN power devices to reach new levels of density and efficiency, bringing down the electricity costs of the operators significantly.
"GaN technology opens a new space in power electronics - from shifting the performance envelope up to the point of new topologies development. We are delighted to see VisIC offering specifically rugged GaN devices with negligible fast transient dynamic RDSon," said Ivan Feno, Principal Power Design Engineer from Bel Power Solutions, in a press release. "The insulated thermal pad is another welcome feature enabling the increase of the power stage reliability and density. Ultimately, 1200V rated GaN devices might be an attractive alternative in the 1200V segment dominated by SiC technology today."
VisIC's technology offering in combination with ongoing R&D designs by large players in the power electronics industry, made it possible to close this round of funding on favourable terms.
"We are very excited by the level of enthusiasm of VisIC's investor, who believes in the enormous potential of VisIC's GaN products. With the new funding, we can expand our portfolio further to address more market segments. Furthermore, we will increase our technical support team to assist our growing worldwide customer base," said Tamara Baksht, VisIC Technologies' founder and CEO.
"GaN technology opens a new space in power electronics - from shifting the performance envelope up to the point of new topologies development. We are delighted to see VisIC offering specifically rugged GaN devices with negligible fast transient dynamic RDSon," said Ivan Feno, Principal Power Design Engineer from Bel Power Solutions, in a press release. "The insulated thermal pad is another welcome feature enabling the increase of the power stage reliability and density. Ultimately, 1200V rated GaN devices might be an attractive alternative in the 1200V segment dominated by SiC technology today."
VisIC's technology offering in combination with ongoing R&D designs by large players in the power electronics industry, made it possible to close this round of funding on favourable terms.
"We are very excited by the level of enthusiasm of VisIC's investor, who believes in the enormous potential of VisIC's GaN products. With the new funding, we can expand our portfolio further to address more market segments. Furthermore, we will increase our technical support team to assist our growing worldwide customer base," said Tamara Baksht, VisIC Technologies' founder and CEO.
VisIC Technologies raises $10M to speed up market adoption VisIC Technologies, an innovator of efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Major order from Geely Auto Group for Paragon Paragon AG has received a major order from Chinese automobile and motorcycle...
DC-40GHz Chip Attenuators with 1.26:1 Max VSWR for Broadband... Barry Industries announces the introduction of AS1209BA-XXXXFN-YY...
Astronergy wins ex-Solarworld customers Solar module manufacturer Astronergy is profiting from the favourable market conditions in the wholesale sector. The company has apparently won over a majority of electrical and photovoltaics wholesale customers who previously...
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power... The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density...
Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics...
3M completes $870 million sale of its communications division The company announces that it has completed the sale of substantially all of its Communication Markets Division to Corning Incorporated, for approximately USD 870 million.
Philips acquires EPD Solutions Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions, specialising in...
Foxconn/Sharp scoop up Toshiba's PC business Following the bankruptcy of its nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse, Toshiba is looking...
ROHM plans new building for more SiC production capacity The new production building at the Apollo Plant in Chikugo, Japan, is intended to meet the...
Rutronik expands European distribution agreement with TDK German distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK Europe GmbH...
NASA taps Osram to support its food production research Osram’s smart horticulture lighting system prototype will be used in NASA ground research...
Vuzix partners with Plessey on next-gen AR glasses Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technologies and products for...
IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership...
Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial... The European Commission has approved the acquisition of GEIS by ABB, both global suppliers of...
Fingerprint needs to cut costs – 179 employees to go Swedish Fingerprint Cards is taking additional measures to strengthen its competitiveness...
High-quality, flame retardant rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse... New rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders are now available from Hylec-APL, the...
Nova expands its memory presence with new XPS orders Nova, a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor...
Raytheon to expand radar manufacturing in Mississippi Raytheon Company says it is expanding the footprint of its Forest-based manufacturing...
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.
Bosch open technology centre in Portugal Over 200 engineers – around 100 of them new recruits – will work at the site by the end of 2018 developing sensors and software functions for automated driving at the location,
STMicro maximizes open-source 3D-printer performance STMicroelectronics’ EVALSP820-XS motor-driver board brings ST’s...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments