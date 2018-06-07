© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Major order from Geely Auto Group for Paragon

Paragon AG has received a major order from Chinese automobile and motorcycle manufacturer Geely Auto Group. The project duration will last for over seven years and will include the delivery of several million particle sensors.

The contract from Geely Auto Group is said to be a decisive success for paragon AG in the first phase of its introduction of this innovation into the Chinese market. With this, the company from Delbrück, Germany, is able to expand its global position in the area of air quality management sensors in cars.



Production of the DustDetect sensors for the first Geely platform will begin in the second half of 2020.



Production for the cars the sensors will be built into is planned for the first quarter of 2021.



Geely is additionally planning to implement the sensors in other model platforms starting in 2021. This could lead to the project volume doubling and therefore the extension of the duration of the contract, the German manufacturer states in a press release.



“In the last few months, we have once again ramped up our initiatives in the Chinese market in order to make strategically important contacts. We’re really excited that these efforts have so quickly led to this major order from such a well-known and ambitious manufacturer as Geely Auto Group,” emphasizes Klaus Dieter Frers, Chief Executive Officer and founder of paragon AG.



“The central megatrends that move us, like urbanization and CO2 reduction, are especially important topics in China at the moment. In combination with the highly dynamic automotive market, this offers great opportunities for paragon. The contract from Geely shows that our products are high-value solutions for Chinese manufacturers. Our goal is to swiftly expand our excellent position in China,” adds Wolfgang Ketter, who has been the General Manager of the paragon Kunshan, China, site for almost four years.