© Infineon Technologies AG Products | June 06, 2018
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power management
The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density, best-in-class efficiency and decreased system costs.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Infineon Technologies AG is starting volume production for CoolGaN™ products by the end of 2018, the company announced during PCIM Europe. Engineering samples of the high reliable GaN solution in the market are available now. At PCIM 2018 Infineon showcases (Hall 9, booth 412) CoolGaN products in telecom, adapter, wireless charging and server solutions.
“Infineon is the global leader in power solutions and we truly believe that the next big thing in power management is gallium nitride,” said Steffen Metzger, Senior Director High Voltage Conversion at Infineon. “Our goal is to be the first choice for customers when it comes to GaN power, and we have all assets in place to live up to this ambition. The market for GaN has been gaining a strong momentum; the advantages of using this technology in certain applications are evident. From operating expense and capital expenditure reduction, through higher power density enabling smaller and lighter designs, to overall system cost reduction, the benefits are compelling.”
Infineon’s CoolGaN is the one of most reliable and globally qualified GaN solutions in the market. During the quality management process not only the device is tested, but also its behavior in the application. The performance of CoolGaN is beyond other GaN products in the market. At 100 ppm (parts per million), its predicted lifetime is about 55 years, exceeding the expected lifespan by 40 years. CoolGaN enables for example doubled output power in a given energy storage slot size, freeing up space and realizing higher efficiency at the same time.
Availability
Full production of CoolGaN 400 V and 600 V e-mode HEMTs will start by end of 2018. CoolGaN 400 V will be available in 70 mΩ in SMD bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package. CoolGaN 600 V comes in top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package and bottom-side cooled DSO-20-85. With 70 mΩ and 190 mΩ 600V CoolGaN devices in bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and DFN 8x8 packages, the 600V CoolGaN portfolio will be complemented.
More information about Infineon’s CoolGaN is available at www.infineon.com/gan.
“Infineon is the global leader in power solutions and we truly believe that the next big thing in power management is gallium nitride,” said Steffen Metzger, Senior Director High Voltage Conversion at Infineon. “Our goal is to be the first choice for customers when it comes to GaN power, and we have all assets in place to live up to this ambition. The market for GaN has been gaining a strong momentum; the advantages of using this technology in certain applications are evident. From operating expense and capital expenditure reduction, through higher power density enabling smaller and lighter designs, to overall system cost reduction, the benefits are compelling.”
Infineon’s CoolGaN is the one of most reliable and globally qualified GaN solutions in the market. During the quality management process not only the device is tested, but also its behavior in the application. The performance of CoolGaN is beyond other GaN products in the market. At 100 ppm (parts per million), its predicted lifetime is about 55 years, exceeding the expected lifespan by 40 years. CoolGaN enables for example doubled output power in a given energy storage slot size, freeing up space and realizing higher efficiency at the same time.
Availability
Full production of CoolGaN 400 V and 600 V e-mode HEMTs will start by end of 2018. CoolGaN 400 V will be available in 70 mΩ in SMD bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package. CoolGaN 600 V comes in top-side cooled DSO-20-87 package and bottom-side cooled DSO-20-85. With 70 mΩ and 190 mΩ 600V CoolGaN devices in bottom-side cooled TO-leadless and DFN 8x8 packages, the 600V CoolGaN portfolio will be complemented.
More information about Infineon’s CoolGaN is available at www.infineon.com/gan.
Infineon’s CoolGaN™ opens up for a new horizon in power... The key benefits of gallium nitride (GaN) are, amongst others, high power density...
Reflex Photonics inaugurates a new office in Paris The Canadian developer of optical transceiver modules and parallel embedded optics...
3M completes $870 million sale of its communications division The company announces that it has completed the sale of substantially all of its Communication Markets Division to Corning Incorporated, for approximately USD 870 million.
Philips acquires EPD Solutions Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire EPD Solutions, specialising in...
Foxconn/Sharp scoop up Toshiba's PC business Following the bankruptcy of its nuclear energy subsidiary Westinghouse, Toshiba is looking...
ROHM plans new building for more SiC production capacity The new production building at the Apollo Plant in Chikugo, Japan, is intended to meet the...
Rutronik expands European distribution agreement with TDK German distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK Europe GmbH...
NASA taps Osram to support its food production research Osram’s smart horticulture lighting system prototype will be used in NASA ground research...
Vuzix partners with Plessey on next-gen AR glasses Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technologies and products for...
IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership...
Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial... The European Commission has approved the acquisition of GEIS by ABB, both global suppliers of...
Fingerprint needs to cut costs – 179 employees to go Swedish Fingerprint Cards is taking additional measures to strengthen its competitiveness...
High-quality, flame retardant rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse... New rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders are now available from Hylec-APL, the...
Nova expands its memory presence with new XPS orders Nova, a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor...
Raytheon to expand radar manufacturing in Mississippi Raytheon Company says it is expanding the footprint of its Forest-based manufacturing...
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.
Bosch open technology centre in Portugal Over 200 engineers – around 100 of them new recruits – will work at the site by the end of 2018 developing sensors and software functions for automated driving at the location,
STMicro maximizes open-source 3D-printer performance STMicroelectronics’ EVALSP820-XS motor-driver board brings ST’s...
BASF inaugurates electronic-grade sulfuric acid plant in China The German chemical company has started operations at a new electronic-grade sulfuric acid...
Advanced MP achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification The distributor of electronics components and supply chain services announces that it has...
Grammer signs agreement with strategic partner Ningbo Jifeng Grammer AG concluded a comprehensive Business Combination Agreement with...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments