Rutronik expands European distribution agreement with TDK

German distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and TDK Europe GmbH have significantly expanded their distribution agreement for the European market.

In addition to the TDK-Micronas and TDK-Lambda brands, in the future, Rutronik will also offer TDK’s EPCOS brand of products. The agreement has been in effect since April 1st.



Under the EPCOS brand, TDK offers aluminum electrolytic and foil capacitors, transformers, varistors, thermistors, piezo components, and actuators for haptic feedback. Until now, Rutronik’s portfolio has included TDK inductors, MLCCs, and TMR sensors as well as Hall sensors from TDK’s TDK-Micronas brand and power supplies from TDK-Lambda. The major target markets are Industrial, Automotive and IoT.



“By expanding the range of TDK products we offer, we can now more comprehensively support our customers in the implementation of their projects – and all from one source,” says Gerd Fischer, Senior Line Manager at Rutronik, in a press release.



“We are delighted to be expanding our outstanding partnership with TDK Europe as well as entering new markets and acquiring new customers with the products we have added.” TDK Europe is also very optimistic about the expanded partnership. “Rutronik is a well established distributor in Europe and, thanks to its infrastructure, logistics, and highly qualified team, is able to support its customers with expertise and suitable components from the design stage all the way through to implementation. For TDK Europe, expanding our partnership with Rutronik was a logical step,” says Dietmar Jäger, TDK Vice President Distribution.

Image: Stefan Sutalo, Marketing Director Passive Components (Rutronik), Markus Krieg, Managing Director Marketing (Rutronik), Dietmar Jäger, Vice President Distribution Corporate Sales (TDK), Thomas Rudel, CEO (Rutronik), Josef Vissing, Executive Vice President Deputy Head of Sales Europe (TDK), Peter Arch, Senior Director Distribution Corporate Sales (TDK), Nikias Meyer, Director Distribution Sales Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland (TDK), Dietmar Rebl, Account Manager Distribution Sales Central Europe (TDK) (from left)