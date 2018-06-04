© balint radu dreamstime.com

High-quality, flame retardant rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders

New rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders are now available from Hylec-APL, the specialist supplier of electrical components and enclosures.

This is a product release announcement by Hylec-APL. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Manufactured from flame-retardant UL94 V0 Polyamide in accordance with IEC 127-6, these fuse holders are a high quality, competitively priced product which comply with multiple approval standards, including the latest EN Glow Wire Test standards at 850degC. The fuse carriers and retainers are finger proof to avoid damage to the fuse during placement on the PCB. Enclosed contacts are a further feature of the new rectangular fuse holders, again safeguarding them from damage during assembly.



Designed for PCB mounting on a 22.6mm pin pitch, with a PCB hole size of 1.5mm, the DFH14N fuse holder (including spigot) and the DFH14HBN fuse carrier are rated to 6.3A/250V. Contact material is tinned nickel plated brass and contact resistance is <5mΩ. Power dissipation is 2.5W and dielectric strength 3KV/60°. Insulation resistance of the DFH14N fuse holder (including spigot) and the DFH14HBN fuse carrier is 100mΩ.



The rectangular fuse carrier and retainers are available in black and green. Hylec also manufactures a very wide range of PCB terminal blocks in various colours, including black, green and orange.