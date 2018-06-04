© fingerprint card Business | June 04, 2018
Fingerprint needs to cut costs – 179 employees to go
Swedish Fingerprint Cards is taking additional measures to strengthen its competitiveness and meet market conditions. The new cost reduction initiatives are estimated to yield additional savings of some SEK 350 million (EUR 34 million) on an annual basis.
As previously communicated, Fingerprints’ sales and earnings have been impacted by a weak market development and a continued negative price development for capacitive sensors. In view of the continued weakening of sales and gross margin during the company’s first quarter, and the shift in demand in favour of smaller and cheaper fingerprint sensors, Fingerprints is now initiating additional cost savings measures. The implementation of these actions is estimated to be finalised during the third quarter of 2018.
The initiatives are estimated to result in additional cost savings of some SEK 350 million on an annual basis with full effect at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The number of positions will be reduced by approximately 179. Restructuring costs are currently estimated at SEK 65 million (EUR 6.3 million) and will mainly be recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
At the same time, the company also announces a non-cash inventory write-down of approximately SEK 336 million (EUR 32.6 million) and a non-cash write-off of capitalised R&D projects amounting to approximately SEK 143 million (EUR 13.9 million).
“We are continuing to adapt our operations to the fundamental and rapid change in business conditions, with the objective of returning to profitable growth. The cost reduction measures we are communicating today are important in order to strengthen our competitiveness”, commented Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprints.
The initiatives are estimated to result in additional cost savings of some SEK 350 million on an annual basis with full effect at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The number of positions will be reduced by approximately 179. Restructuring costs are currently estimated at SEK 65 million (EUR 6.3 million) and will mainly be recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
At the same time, the company also announces a non-cash inventory write-down of approximately SEK 336 million (EUR 32.6 million) and a non-cash write-off of capitalised R&D projects amounting to approximately SEK 143 million (EUR 13.9 million).
“We are continuing to adapt our operations to the fundamental and rapid change in business conditions, with the objective of returning to profitable growth. The cost reduction measures we are communicating today are important in order to strengthen our competitiveness”, commented Christian Fredrikson, President and CEO of Fingerprints.
NASA taps Osram to support its food production research Osram’s smart horticulture lighting system prototype will be used in NASA ground research...
Vuzix partners with Plessey on next-gen AR glasses Vuzix Corporation, a supplier of Smart Glasses and AR technologies and products for...
IDT and RFMW in new global distribution partnership Integrated Device Technology (IDT), together with RFMW Ltd., announces a partnership...
Commission clears acquisition of General Electric Industrial... The European Commission has approved the acquisition of GEIS by ABB, both global suppliers of...
Fingerprint needs to cut costs – 179 employees to go Swedish Fingerprint Cards is taking additional measures to strengthen its competitiveness...
High-quality, flame retardant rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse... New rectangular semi-enclosed PCB fuse holders are now available from Hylec-APL, the...
Nova expands its memory presence with new XPS orders Nova, a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor...
Raytheon to expand radar manufacturing in Mississippi Raytheon Company says it is expanding the footprint of its Forest-based manufacturing...
Renesas to close its Yamaguchi factory The semiconductor company says that it is planning to close – and consolidate – its Yamaguchi factory and a portion the silicon production line of the Shiga factory.
Bosch open technology centre in Portugal Over 200 engineers – around 100 of them new recruits – will work at the site by the end of 2018 developing sensors and software functions for automated driving at the location,
STMicro maximizes open-source 3D-printer performance STMicroelectronics’ EVALSP820-XS motor-driver board brings ST’s...
BASF inaugurates electronic-grade sulfuric acid plant in China The German chemical company has started operations at a new electronic-grade sulfuric acid...
Advanced MP achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification The distributor of electronics components and supply chain services announces that it has...
Grammer signs agreement with strategic partner Ningbo Jifeng Grammer AG concluded a comprehensive Business Combination Agreement with...
Qualcomm announces AI research organisation Qualcomm Technologies is planning to form Qualcomm AI Research, a cross-functional...
Konrad Technologies opens new UK subsidiary offices Konrad Technologies, a provider of application specific automated test systems, expands into...
Pasternack signs RF Design as official distributor Pasternack, a provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has signed RF Design...
Alps strengthens sensor business – acquires Greina Alps Electric has signed a share purchase agreement with US-based Greina Technologies...
Electrocomponents acquires IESA Electrocomponents announces that it has reached agreement to acquire IESA, a provider of...
Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an...
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts...
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments