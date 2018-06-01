© vladek dreamstime.com

Nova expands its memory presence with new XPS orders

Nova, a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, says that a major memory customer in Asia recently placed multiple orders for its newest and most advanced X-Ray metrology solution.

The orders are for Nova's new VeraFlex III+ XF, the fifth generation in-line X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) metrology tool. The new platform embeds a hardware design that allows customers to improve sensitivity, precision and overall system productivity in a wide range of applications in both Memory and Logic/Foundry. The newly ordered tools will be installed in the customer's most advanced DRAM and 3D-NAND fabrication nodes for film thickness and composition measurements, a press release reads.



Nova expects more than USD 20 million in aggregate business from this customer over the next twelve months, with shipments beginning in the second quarter of 2018.



"We are very proud of this achievement, which solidifies our position in the Materials Metrology space and is a result of the growing adoption of our in-line XPS platform with leading memory customers," said Adrian Wilson, General Manager of the Materials Metrology Division of Nova. "Following this win, we expect additional orders resulting from a combination of new applications development and an increase in our customer's manufacturing capacity."