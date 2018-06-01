© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | June 01, 2018
Raytheon to expand radar manufacturing in Mississippi
Raytheon Company says it is expanding the footprint of its Forest-based manufacturing center.
A new building on the campus will be a hub for test, integration and production of s-band radars – including the U.S. Navy's next generation SPY-6, Air and Missile Defense Radar program.
"Construction of a new radar production facility is the next step in our decades-long partnership with the state of Mississippi and its highly skilled workforce," says Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business, in a press release. "Together we will integrate, test and deliver the most technologically advanced military radar systems to our U.S. and international customers."
Raytheon is investing USD 100 million in the new 50’000 square foot Leadership in Environmental Design, or LEED, certified facility that will provide future growth opportunities across the company's diverse product portfolio.
Raytheon says that the new radar production facility will bring dozens of jobs to Forest over the next five years – including the potential for future personnel growth – in addition to many dozens of external jobs from the local community in support of the construction, supply and design of the facility.
