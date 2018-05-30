© evertiq Components | May 30, 2018
Advanced MP achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification
The distributor of electronics components and supply chain services announces that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification.
“As the demand for electronic components is rapidly increasing, we are driven to support our customers’ dynamic supply chain needs. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest standard of quality products and services,” said Alex Sapp, Global Quality & Logistics Manager at Advanced MP Technology, in a press release. “The successful recertification to the ISO 9001:2015, through extensive efforts from our global quality teams, has demonstrated our commitment to customers, as well as our dedication to continuously improve our proven and mature quality system.”
The ISO 9001:2015 is based on several significant principles; including a strong customer focus, the alignment of quality management with business management and an all-encompassing emphasis on risk governance.
