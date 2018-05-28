© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Pasternack signs RF Design as official distributor

Pasternack, a provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has signed RF Design of Cape Town as an authorised distributor of Pasternack products in South Africa and Namibia.

RF Design joins Pasternack's roster of international distributors to increase the company's sales channels and provide value-added services for customers in the RF market.



"Expanding Pasternack's presence into the South African market has long been viewed as a great opportunity for our business. Partnering with RF Design, the premier RF distribution company in South Africa, is an exciting development and will be mutually beneficial for our businesses," explains Norm Brodeur, Director of Global Distribution at Infinite Electronics. "By enlisting this top-notch supplier of RF and microwave components, we will effectively be able to extend our product reach, technical support and customer service channels, and have a visible presence in South Africa and Namibia."