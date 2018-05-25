© pichetw dreamstime.com Components | May 25, 2018
Electrocomponents acquires IESA
Electrocomponents announces that it has reached agreement to acquire IESA, a provider of value-added services to industrial customers for a cash consideration of GBP 88 million.
IESA is corporate MRO (maintenance repair and operations) marketplace provider of value-added services in three key areas: sourcing; transaction processing; inventory and stores management. Its services allow clients to improve their efficiency and consolidate their indirect procurement vendor base via a cloud-enabled proprietary marketplace solution, MyMRO.
MyMRO was developed specifically to meet the indirect procurement challenges of large-scale clients, it integrates thousands of approved MRO vendors on to its proprietary marketplace and offers its client base complete invoice consolidation for all transactions. I
The acquisition of IESA aims to enhance and accelerate the Electrocomponents value-added services offering, giving it additional capabilities to service corporate customers who choose to outsource their MRO and other indirect purchases and inventory management.
"The acquisition of IESA will improve our value-added services proposition, significantly enhancing our offer for customers. We believe the combined digital capability of IESA and Electrocomponents is a market differentiator and will greatly enhance the experience we can offer our customers and suppliers with a much wider range of eCommerce-led solutions. We are excited to welcome IESA to the Electrocomponents Group," says Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, in a press release.
MyMRO was developed specifically to meet the indirect procurement challenges of large-scale clients, it integrates thousands of approved MRO vendors on to its proprietary marketplace and offers its client base complete invoice consolidation for all transactions. I
The acquisition of IESA aims to enhance and accelerate the Electrocomponents value-added services offering, giving it additional capabilities to service corporate customers who choose to outsource their MRO and other indirect purchases and inventory management.
"The acquisition of IESA will improve our value-added services proposition, significantly enhancing our offer for customers. We believe the combined digital capability of IESA and Electrocomponents is a market differentiator and will greatly enhance the experience we can offer our customers and suppliers with a much wider range of eCommerce-led solutions. We are excited to welcome IESA to the Electrocomponents Group," says Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, in a press release.
Alps strengthens sensor business – acquires Greina Alps Electric has signed a share purchase agreement with US-based Greina Technologies...
Electrocomponents acquires IESA Electrocomponents announces that it has reached agreement to acquire IESA, a provider of...
Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an...
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts...
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US...
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor...
Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has...
200/100/50GE speed test capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD test... Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service...
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP... MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal...
AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG...
Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional...
Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range...
Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create...
Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company...
China approves sale of Toshiba memory unit Toshiba Corp. "confirmed receipt of all required anti-trust approvals in respect of the sale...
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal...
Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA...
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for... Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments