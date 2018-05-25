© pichetw dreamstime.com

Electrocomponents acquires IESA

Electrocomponents announces that it has reached agreement to acquire IESA, a provider of value-added services to industrial customers for a cash consideration of GBP 88 million.

IESA is corporate MRO (maintenance repair and operations) marketplace provider of value-added services in three key areas: sourcing; transaction processing; inventory and stores management. Its services allow clients to improve their efficiency and consolidate their indirect procurement vendor base via a cloud-enabled proprietary marketplace solution, MyMRO.



MyMRO was developed specifically to meet the indirect procurement challenges of large-scale clients, it integrates thousands of approved MRO vendors on to its proprietary marketplace and offers its client base complete invoice consolidation for all transactions. I



The acquisition of IESA aims to enhance and accelerate the Electrocomponents value-added services offering, giving it additional capabilities to service corporate customers who choose to outsource their MRO and other indirect purchases and inventory management.



"The acquisition of IESA will improve our value-added services proposition, significantly enhancing our offer for customers. We believe the combined digital capability of IESA and Electrocomponents is a market differentiator and will greatly enhance the experience we can offer our customers and suppliers with a much wider range of eCommerce-led solutions. We are excited to welcome IESA to the Electrocomponents Group," says Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, in a press release.