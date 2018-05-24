© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup

Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an AI company focused on bringing actionable, data-driven insights to greenhouse and indoor farm operators.

Motorleaf’s hardware and software support aims to strengthen the human and environmental aspects of greenhouse production, helping to predict accurate harvest amounts in a tight-margin industry.



“We see strong potential in leveraging advanced data analytics to further optimize predictability and performance of production in commercial greenhouse and indoor farm production,” said Ulrich Eisele, Managing Director of Osram’s Fluxunit.



For horticultural applications, Osram already supplies specially developed lighting solutions designed for cultivating plants in greenhouses or indoor farms that stimulate and manage plant growth. Adjusting light in the context of overall environmental growing conditions to the specific needs and characteristics of a plant has a strong impact on actual yield and quality of the plants produced. Motorleaf’s solution adds smart harvest forecasts based on artificial intelligence.