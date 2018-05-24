© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | May 24, 2018
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro
The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts efficiency and reliability in industrial automation, with four 260mΩTYP RDS(ON) power switches and protection features in a space-efficient, thermally enhanced package.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The IC can manage up to 2.4A@TAMB=85°C (0.6A per channel or 2.4A on single channel) with the possibility to set current limitation threshold by external resistor and to parallelize the channel.
The very low rise and fall time (tr, tf < 1μs) allows high switching frequency (up to 250kHz) and makes it ideal for servo drives, motor controls, industrial-PC peripherals, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and general low-side switching of loads connected to the positive supply, the IPS4260L provides rich diagnostics for Smart Industry / Industry 4.0 smart-manufacturing applications.
The diagnostic features include open-load detection that operates while outputs are in the off state, which prevents hazards due to failures such as wire breaks. In addition, current limiting with non-dissipative cut-off shuts down the output stage after a user-selectable period in the event of over-current. An external resistor determines the limiting period, and restart is attempted automatically.
In order to ensure quick response even with inductive loads (such as motors), ST’s new power switch integrates a smart architecture for fast demagnetization feature based on a single external clamp diode shared between the four channels.
Further diagnostic features include two common open-drain pins for indicating open-load and overload/thermal-shutdown, and four input/output open-drain pins for per channel overload/thermal-shutdown signalization.
An extensive ecosystem supports the IPS4260L as a member of ST’s extensive family of intelligent power switches. It includes a dedicated graphical user interface (STSW-IFP029GUI) for configuring the device, a detailed user manual (UM2297), and the STEVAL-IFP029V1 highly developed evaluation board. The board meets international safety standards for industrial equipment, with galvanic isolation between logic and power stages, reverse-polarity protection, and compliance with EMC regulations and IEC61000-4 specifications.
The IPS4260L is in production now, in miniaturized HTSSOP20 Thermally Enhanced Thin Shrink Small-Outline Package, priced from $1.58 for orders of 1000 pieces.
For further information, please visit www.st.com/ips.
The very low rise and fall time (tr, tf < 1μs) allows high switching frequency (up to 250kHz) and makes it ideal for servo drives, motor controls, industrial-PC peripherals, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and general low-side switching of loads connected to the positive supply, the IPS4260L provides rich diagnostics for Smart Industry / Industry 4.0 smart-manufacturing applications.
The diagnostic features include open-load detection that operates while outputs are in the off state, which prevents hazards due to failures such as wire breaks. In addition, current limiting with non-dissipative cut-off shuts down the output stage after a user-selectable period in the event of over-current. An external resistor determines the limiting period, and restart is attempted automatically.
In order to ensure quick response even with inductive loads (such as motors), ST’s new power switch integrates a smart architecture for fast demagnetization feature based on a single external clamp diode shared between the four channels.
Further diagnostic features include two common open-drain pins for indicating open-load and overload/thermal-shutdown, and four input/output open-drain pins for per channel overload/thermal-shutdown signalization.
An extensive ecosystem supports the IPS4260L as a member of ST’s extensive family of intelligent power switches. It includes a dedicated graphical user interface (STSW-IFP029GUI) for configuring the device, a detailed user manual (UM2297), and the STEVAL-IFP029V1 highly developed evaluation board. The board meets international safety standards for industrial equipment, with galvanic isolation between logic and power stages, reverse-polarity protection, and compliance with EMC regulations and IEC61000-4 specifications.
The IPS4260L is in production now, in miniaturized HTSSOP20 Thermally Enhanced Thin Shrink Small-Outline Package, priced from $1.58 for orders of 1000 pieces.
For further information, please visit www.st.com/ips.
Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an...
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts...
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US...
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor...
Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has...
200/100/50GE speed test capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD test... Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service...
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP... MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal...
AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG...
Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional...
Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range...
Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create...
Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company...
China approves sale of Toshiba memory unit Toshiba Corp. "confirmed receipt of all required anti-trust approvals in respect of the sale...
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal...
Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA...
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for... Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today...
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments