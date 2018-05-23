© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | May 23, 2018
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities
Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US based Rohinni LLC (Rohinni), to facilitate the design, commercialisation and distribution of next-gen micro and mini LED solutions.
Next-generation LED technologies have the potential to further enhance performance, improve efficiency and reduce the size of existing lighting technologies. Significant high-volume end-markets including automotive, display, consumer electronics and general lighting are anticipated to drive adoption and benefit from this emerging technology.
Rohinni has developed promising solutions that directly address production challenges and have enabled greater design flexibility in end-use applications. In parallel, Rohinni has also established a network of partnerships in several key segments poised to benefit from this technology, a press release reads.
Kulicke & Soffa’s existing market positions, R&D competencies, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities provide scale to further extend Rohinni’s position and its effort in driving adoption of new LED technologies.
“K&S has recently taken a much more proactive approach in targeting and identifying complementary partnerships with a clear path to value creation,” stated Chan Pin Chong, Senior Vice President of Wedge Bond and EA/APMR Business Unit. “We are very excited to work together with Rohinni’s talented team to commercialize this high-potential and innovative technology.”
“Our team has spent the past several years developing precise, high-speed placement technologies for micro and mini LED products,” stated Matt Gerber, Rohinni’s CEO. “This agreement with K&S provides capabilities to quickly scale development and global production for our customers. This is really an exciting moment for designers to be able to produce lighting products that haven’t been possible with existing production technologies.”
Rohinni has developed promising solutions that directly address production challenges and have enabled greater design flexibility in end-use applications. In parallel, Rohinni has also established a network of partnerships in several key segments poised to benefit from this technology, a press release reads.
Kulicke & Soffa’s existing market positions, R&D competencies, supply chain and manufacturing capabilities provide scale to further extend Rohinni’s position and its effort in driving adoption of new LED technologies.
“K&S has recently taken a much more proactive approach in targeting and identifying complementary partnerships with a clear path to value creation,” stated Chan Pin Chong, Senior Vice President of Wedge Bond and EA/APMR Business Unit. “We are very excited to work together with Rohinni’s talented team to commercialize this high-potential and innovative technology.”
“Our team has spent the past several years developing precise, high-speed placement technologies for micro and mini LED products,” stated Matt Gerber, Rohinni’s CEO. “This agreement with K&S provides capabilities to quickly scale development and global production for our customers. This is really an exciting moment for designers to be able to produce lighting products that haven’t been possible with existing production technologies.”
Osram acquires stake in Montreal-based startup Osram’s venture capital arm, Fluxunit, has acquired a stake in Canadian startup Motorleaf, an...
Rich diagnostics for smart automation from STMicro The STMicroelectronics IPS4260L quad low-side intelligent power switch boosts...
Kulicke & Soffa extends LED capabilities Kulicke and Soffa Industries has entered into a licensing agreement with Idaho, US...
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor...
Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has...
200/100/50GE speed test capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD test... Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service...
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP... MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal...
AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG...
Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional...
Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range...
Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create...
Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company...
China approves sale of Toshiba memory unit Toshiba Corp. "confirmed receipt of all required anti-trust approvals in respect of the sale...
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal...
Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA...
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for... Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today...
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments