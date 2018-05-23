© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | May 23, 2018
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics
Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
The acquisition will happen through Yageo’s subsidiary Pluto Merger Corporation, the total purchased amount will be USD 740 million. Both parties have signed the contract and expect to complete the acquisition soon after finishing all preparations and receiving approval from authorized government agency, a press release states.
With this acquisition, Yageo is getting access to 16 R&D- and design centres located in Asia, the United States and Europe, 8 sales offices worldwide, 8 production plants in China, the United States, the Czech Republic and India with 6’000 employees in total (including 270 R&D engineers and 200 salespersons).
Pulse is a global supplier of electronic components. The main products are wireless components (FluidANT 3D Printing antenna, Laser Direct Structuring antenna, and infrastructure antenna modules), high-end transformers, integrated connector modules, RF Chip inductors, power supplies and cable systems.
The strategy behind Yageo’s acquisition of Pulse aims to expand the company’s portfolio customers, increase Yageo’s operation scale and market presence in the United States and Europe.
