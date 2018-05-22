© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | May 22, 2018
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility
Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new state-of-the-art fab for BiCS FLASH, its proprietary 3D flash memory, in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture in July this year.
TMC selected Kitakami City as the next location to expand its operations in September last year, and has started preparations for construction of the new fab, the company states in a press release.
Demand for 3D flash memory is increasing significantly on fast growing demand for enterprise SSD for datacenters and servers. The company expects continued strong growth in the mid and long term, and with the construction of the new facility the company is trying to capture this growth and expand its business.
The new fab is scheduled to be completed in 2019, and will have a quake absorbing structure. It will also introduce an advanced production system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity. Decisions on the new fab’s equipment investment, production capacity and production plan will reflect market trends, the release continues. TMC expects to continue its joint venture investments based on discussion with Western Digital in the new facility.
Toshiba Memory Iwate Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TMC established to manage the start-up and operation of the facility, plans to recruit 370 new graduates in FY2018.
Demand for 3D flash memory is increasing significantly on fast growing demand for enterprise SSD for datacenters and servers. The company expects continued strong growth in the mid and long term, and with the construction of the new facility the company is trying to capture this growth and expand its business.
The new fab is scheduled to be completed in 2019, and will have a quake absorbing structure. It will also introduce an advanced production system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity. Decisions on the new fab’s equipment investment, production capacity and production plan will reflect market trends, the release continues. TMC expects to continue its joint venture investments based on discussion with Western Digital in the new facility.
Toshiba Memory Iwate Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TMC established to manage the start-up and operation of the facility, plans to recruit 370 new graduates in FY2018.
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP... MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal...
AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG...
Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional...
Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range...
Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create...
Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company...
China approves sale of Toshiba memory unit Toshiba Corp. "confirmed receipt of all required anti-trust approvals in respect of the sale...
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal...
Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA...
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for... Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today...
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a...
Orbotech enters development partnership with IME Orbotech's partnership with IME includes the integration of Orbotech's Emerald UV...
3D-Micromac receives order from dpiX 3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining, has received an order for the...
EVG secures lithography order from VTT Technical Research Centre EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS...
Hella is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities, which...
Ventec launches Dk 3.48 ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT), a world leader in the production of polyimide...
AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Avnet invests in UK IoT innovations provider Hanhaa, a UK based IoT innovations provider, announces that technology distributor Avnet...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments