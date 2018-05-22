© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility

Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new state-of-the-art fab for BiCS FLASH, its proprietary 3D flash memory, in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture in July this year.

TMC selected Kitakami City as the next location to expand its operations in September last year, and has started preparations for construction of the new fab, the company states in a press release.



Demand for 3D flash memory is increasing significantly on fast growing demand for enterprise SSD for datacenters and servers. The company expects continued strong growth in the mid and long term, and with the construction of the new facility the company is trying to capture this growth and expand its business.



The new fab is scheduled to be completed in 2019, and will have a quake absorbing structure. It will also introduce an advanced production system that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to boost productivity. Decisions on the new fab’s equipment investment, production capacity and production plan will reflect market trends, the release continues. TMC expects to continue its joint venture investments based on discussion with Western Digital in the new facility.



Toshiba Memory Iwate Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TMC established to manage the start-up and operation of the facility, plans to recruit 370 new graduates in FY2018.