Business | May 22, 2018
Toshiba Memory Corporation to relocate Its headquarters
Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says that the company has decided to relocate its headquarters to Tamachi Station Tower S in msb Tamachi district from the Hamamatsucho Building (Toshiba Building) in January 2019.
The company will launch corporate activity under its new shareholders on June 1st, 2018. With the move of its head office, TMC will expand its headquarters activities, as required for business growth, as well as improve productivity, the company states in a press release.
Yageo to acquire Pulse Electronics Passive components supplier, Yageo Corporation, is planning to acquire 100% shares of Pulse Electronics, an American electronic components company.
Axcelis receives multiple orders from power device manufacturers Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor...
Gowanda expands with acquisition of HiSonic With the acquisition of HiSonic (Olathe, Kansas), Gowanda Components Group has...
200/100/50GE speed test capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD test... Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service...
First Sensor to deliver image sensor boards to Canada First Sensor AG is taking over the production of image sensor boards for a new camera series...
TMC to expand 3D flash memory production with new facility Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) says it has decided to start construction of a new...
Holy Stone and New Yorker agreement addresses MLCC shortage In the wake of the growing Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCC) production shortage...
Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP... MagnaChip Semiconductor, a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal...
AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG...
Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional...
Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range...
Infineon invests EUR 1.6 billion in chip factory in Austria Infineon Technologies AG is to build a new factory for power semiconductors to "create...
Murata dismiss reports about MLCC deals Murata Manufacturing has dismissed recent reports alleging deals the company...
China approves sale of Toshiba memory unit Toshiba Corp. "confirmed receipt of all required anti-trust approvals in respect of the sale...
New radar agreement for Kongsberg Norcontrol Kongsberg Norcontrol has signed a framework agreement with the Norwegian Coastal...
Bryan Cullis new President for Hirose Electric EMEA Hirose Electric Europe B.V has promoted Bryan Cullis from Vice President to President of EMEA...
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for... Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today...
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a...
Orbotech enters development partnership with IME Orbotech's partnership with IME includes the integration of Orbotech's Emerald UV...
3D-Micromac receives order from dpiX 3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining, has received an order for the...
EVG secures lithography order from VTT Technical Research Centre EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments