AMG starts up lithium concentrate plant in Brazil

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. announced startup and commissioning of AMG Mineracao's first lithium concentrate processing plant at the Mibra Mine in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

"The startup of our first lithium concentrate plant completes phase one of our strategy to add lithium to our critical materials portfolio," said Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, AMG CEO and Chairman of the Management Board. "This is an exciting day not only for AMG, but also for our employees, the local community and everyone who has joined us here to celebrate the commencement of operations."



AMG's first lithium concentrate plant will supply 90'000 tons of lithium concentrate per annum, a key component in the production of lithium-ion batteries. AMG is presently finalising detailed engineering and procuring long lead time equipment for the second 90'000 ton lithium concentrate plant, also located at the Mibra mine, with construction expected to be completed by the end of 2019, a press release reads. The investment for the expanded lithium concentrate production includes a major reconfiguration of the existing mine infrastructure and the doubling of tantalum production from 300'000 pounds to 600'000 pounds per annum.