Premier Farnell makes major investment in inventory

© oliver sved dreamstime.com

Over the past 12 months, the company has invested almost USD 100M in additional inventory, from USD 350M in stock a year ago to $444M today

To complement this investment in stock, a number of new franchises have been added to the Premier Farnell product offering.

Semiconductors : Xilinx, Nordic Semiconductor, IDT, Allegro MicroSystems LLC

: Xilinx, Nordic Semiconductor, IDT, Allegro MicroSystems LLC IP&E (Interconnect, Passive & Electromechanical) : Amphenol SV microwave, Nidec-Copal, BEL Group

: Amphenol SV microwave, Nidec-Copal, BEL Group Single-board computers : GraspIO, Arduino

: GraspIO, Arduino Test and tools : SIMCO Electronics, MG Chemicals, Lulzbot, Creality 3D, Beehive Electronics

Premier Farnell, the Development Distributor, has made a substantial investment in product inventory as well as the addition of a number of new suppliers to its product offering. This represents an additional 77,000 new SKUs (product identification codes) added during the year.Chris Breslin, SVP Product for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 said: “The significant investment made in inventory and supplier relationships means that customers can count, more than ever, on Farnell element14 to provide the products they need, when they need them. As the Development Distributor, it is our aim to be there when it matters, and we are delighted to be able to do so, every day, for our many customers across Europe.”Mathew Thorpe, Regional Sales Director for UK and Ireland at Farnell element14 added: “We are committed to providing a strong multi-channel proposition for our customers, allowing them to do business with us the way that works for them – whether that be through our established sales force, or through the web. We have invested in simplifying procurement for our customers, speeding up our web, and making it easier to find the products customers are looking for, creating value in the supply chain. Now, with this significant investment in stock and new supplier relationships we are offering a broader range and depth than ever before and I truly believe this is the best Farnell element14 our customers will have ever seen.”