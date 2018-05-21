© Powercast

Powerharvester wireless power receiver charges smart cards over the air

Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range power-over-distance wireless charging technology, today announced a smaller Powerharvester® wireless power receiver and RF-to-DC converter chip (PCC114) for its Powerharvester Chipset (comprised of a wireless power receiver chip and complementary boost converter IC).

This is a product release announcement by Powercast. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.