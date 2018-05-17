© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | May 17, 2018
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China
Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a supplier of optical modules, have entered into a partnership agreement where Broadex would manufacture and supply high-end transceivers into the China market.
The two companies announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for furthering cooperation on volume production of QSFP28 100G-CWDM4 transceivers based on Kaiam’s LightScale 2 platform. The agreement allows Broadex to manufacture these units in China and directly address Chinese customers who require local production. This also complements Kaiam’s in-house manufacturing in the UK and provides further capacity to address the high volume data centre market, a press release reads.
“We anticipate very strong demand for 100G transceivers based on our LightScale2 technology,” said Dietmar Zapf, GM / VP of Manufacturing at Kaiam. “In addition to the production lines already running at our Livingston, UK facility, we need to develop and secure further expanded capacity for manufacturing these products in high volume. The MOU signed with Broadex would allow us to leverage Broadex’s manufacturing expertise and infrastructure and expand our capacity in the next 3–6 months to meet high demand.”
“We are glad that Kaiam chose to continue working with us for manufacturing its new non-hermetic transceivers for data center applications,” said Yong Ding, PhD, VP and CTO of Broadex Technologies. “We have been producing OSA-level components for Kaiam in high volumes for several years now. The LightScale2 platform is optimized to deliver maximum value and performance in the data center environment at dramatically lower costs. We will work aggressively to quickly ramp to high volumes with high yields.”
The MOU includes details of mutual technology cooperation and manufacturing arrangements on timeline, cost roadmap, local sourcing and China market development.
“We anticipate very strong demand for 100G transceivers based on our LightScale2 technology,” said Dietmar Zapf, GM / VP of Manufacturing at Kaiam. “In addition to the production lines already running at our Livingston, UK facility, we need to develop and secure further expanded capacity for manufacturing these products in high volume. The MOU signed with Broadex would allow us to leverage Broadex’s manufacturing expertise and infrastructure and expand our capacity in the next 3–6 months to meet high demand.”
“We are glad that Kaiam chose to continue working with us for manufacturing its new non-hermetic transceivers for data center applications,” said Yong Ding, PhD, VP and CTO of Broadex Technologies. “We have been producing OSA-level components for Kaiam in high volumes for several years now. The LightScale2 platform is optimized to deliver maximum value and performance in the data center environment at dramatically lower costs. We will work aggressively to quickly ramp to high volumes with high yields.”
The MOU includes details of mutual technology cooperation and manufacturing arrangements on timeline, cost roadmap, local sourcing and China market development.
Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a...
Orbotech enters development partnership with IME Orbotech's partnership with IME includes the integration of Orbotech's Emerald UV...
3D-Micromac receives order from dpiX 3D-Micromac AG, a supplier of laser micromachining, has received an order for the...
EVG secures lithography order from VTT Technical Research Centre EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS...
Hella is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA is evaluating strategic options for its wholesale activities, which...
Ventec launches Dk 3.48 ceramic-filled hydrocarbon thermoset material Ventec International Group Co., Ltd. (6672 TT), a world leader in the production of polyimide...
AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Avnet invests in UK IoT innovations provider Hanhaa, a UK based IoT innovations provider, announces that technology distributor Avnet...
Epistar files US patent infringement lawsuit against V-TAC USA LED solid-state lighting manufacturer, Epistar Corporation, has filed a patent...
Molex acquires FPGA specialist Molex announces that the company is acquiring BittWare, Inc., a provider of computing...
Adesto acquires S3 Semiconductors Silicon Valley based IoT player, Adesto Technologies, has acquired Dublin-based S3...
Molex & Samtec collaborate on next-gen data center solutions The two companies announces a Licensed Source Agreement which brings together...
On Semi expands manufacturing operations On Semiconductor announces that the company is expanding its manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York.
Litarion GmbH has to stop business operations The battery component manufacturer Litarion ceases business operations. No...
Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business As part of an optimisation programme regarding the Thun manufacturing site (Switzerland), Meyer Burger Technology will transfer its Solar Systems business and the 32 impacted employees to 3S Solar Plus AG.
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics... Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company...
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based...
STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany Fresenius Medical Care has taken another step in the expansion of its production and development site in Schweinfurt, Germany. At an official ceremony, the company broke ground on a new technology center for...
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC... In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for...
Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial...
TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed...
Most ReadLoad more news
- Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market slowdown
- STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced industrial sensing
- Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets
- Raytheon dedicates new facilities to Missile Systems business
- Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business
Comments