Kaiam & Broadex partners to manufacture optical modules in China

Kaiam, a manufacturer of advanced data centre optical transceivers, and Broadex, a supplier of optical modules, have entered into a partnership agreement where Broadex would manufacture and supply high-end transceivers into the China market.

The two companies announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for furthering cooperation on volume production of QSFP28 100G-CWDM4 transceivers based on Kaiam’s LightScale 2 platform. The agreement allows Broadex to manufacture these units in China and directly address Chinese customers who require local production. This also complements Kaiam’s in-house manufacturing in the UK and provides further capacity to address the high volume data centre market, a press release reads.



“We anticipate very strong demand for 100G transceivers based on our LightScale2 technology,” said Dietmar Zapf, GM / VP of Manufacturing at Kaiam. “In addition to the production lines already running at our Livingston, UK facility, we need to develop and secure further expanded capacity for manufacturing these products in high volume. The MOU signed with Broadex would allow us to leverage Broadex’s manufacturing expertise and infrastructure and expand our capacity in the next 3–6 months to meet high demand.”



“We are glad that Kaiam chose to continue working with us for manufacturing its new non-hermetic transceivers for data center applications,” said Yong Ding, PhD, VP and CTO of Broadex Technologies. “We have been producing OSA-level components for Kaiam in high volumes for several years now. The LightScale2 platform is optimized to deliver maximum value and performance in the data center environment at dramatically lower costs. We will work aggressively to quickly ramp to high volumes with high yields.”



The MOU includes details of mutual technology cooperation and manufacturing arrangements on timeline, cost roadmap, local sourcing and China market development.