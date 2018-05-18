© Cypress © Samsung Products | May 18, 2018
Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX
Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today announced that its USB-C technology brings versatile connectivity and fast charging to Samsung’s DeX Pad, helping to deliver a full-screen desktop experience to Samsung DeX users.
Samsung DeX is a service that provides a PC-like experience with mobile devices. The DeX Pad accessory provides easy connection to peripherals such as a monitor, keyboard and mouse to use Samsung DeX. Cypress’ EZ-PD™ controllers allow Samsung DeX users to seamlessly connect their compatible Samsung Galaxy devices to the DeX Pad’s USB-C port for access to peripherals, and to enjoy fast charging with USB Power Delivery (PD). Once connected, the smartphone projects a PC-like user interface to the connected monitor.
“As consumers increasingly use their mobile devices for business applications, Samsung’s DeX Pad with Cypress’ USB-C connectivity technology provides a truly mobile desktop computing experience through the Samsung DeX service to stay connected on-the-go,” said Ajay Srikrishna, vice president of the Wired Connectivity Business Unit at Cypress. “Our EZ-PD controllers provide a seamless plug-and-play experience with convenient fast charging, and their compact packages and high level of integration help enable sleek designs for docking applications, mobile devices, laptops, charging accessories and more.”
DeX Pad integrates two Cypress EZ-PD USB-C port controllers. The EZ-PD CCG2 manages the power source coming from a USB PD charger on the USB-C port, and an EZ-PD CCG3 manages the interaction of compatible Samsung Galaxy devices with the Dex Pad, allowing the devices to charge while using a connected monitor for its display. In addition, CCG3 also acts as a system management controller, providing the means to update firmware to DeX Pad and keep it up to date with evolving USB PD standards.
Cypress’ EZ-PD portfolio was the industry’s first to support the USB PD 3.0 specification, enabling more robust end-to-end power delivery and charging solutions for laptop and mobile devices. Cypress’ EZ-PD CCG2 controller is the industry’s smallest one-chip, programmable PD controller that supports downstream facing port (DFP), upstream facing port (UFP) and dual role port (DRP) applications. CCG2 has seen widespread adoption in PCs, mobile devices, chargers and electronically-marked cables. Cypress also recently announced an automotive-grade EZ-PD CCG2 controller to bring the same plug-and-play USB-C user experience to cars. Cypress' EZ-PD CCG3 controller offers an unparalleled level of integration in a single chip, including USB Billboard and firmware update manager functionality, to minimize bill-of-material costs and simplify designs.
The USB Type-C and Power Delivery standards are gaining rapid support with top-tier electronics manufacturers by enabling slim industrial designs, easy-to-use connectors and cables, and the ability to transmit multiple protocols and deliver up to 100 Watts of power. The USB Type-C standard’s 2.4-mm-high connector plug is significantly smaller than the current 4.5-mm USB Standard-A connector.
More info on Cypress’ USB-C and USB-PD solutions is available at www.cypress.com/Type-C .
