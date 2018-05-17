Obducat receives order from Spain

Obducat's subsidiary Obducat Europe GmbH, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from IMB-CNM (Institute of Microelectronics of Barcelona), Spain, for the supply of a QS W 300 system.

The order value amounts to approximately EUR 160'000 and delivery is planned for the third quarter of this year.



The ordered QS W 300 system, suitable for wet processing, will be installed in the cleanroom facilities of CNM-CSIC Campus UAB in Barcelona, Spain.